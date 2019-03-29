Homeowners given right to shoot thieves

The Italian parliament has made it harder for judges to hand down tough sentences on people who shoot robbers on their premises.

THE Italian parliament has made it harder for judges to hand down tough sentences on people who shoot robbers on their premises.

The so-called "legitimate defence" law was a victory for Matteo Salvini, leader of the hard-right League party which is in coalition with the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement.

Violent crime in Italy has declined in recent years, according to interior ministry data, with murders down 16.3pc year-on-year in the 12 months to August 2018, and armed robbery down 12.3pc.

However, Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Salvini has offered his public support to people prosecuted for shooting robbers.

"This is a wonderful day for Italians," he said.

"Finally we are definitively guaranteeing the sacrosanct principle of legitimate defence for people who are attacked in their homes, their shops or their bars."

It affirms defence is always legitimate when people feel threatened by would-be robbers on their property.

Homeowners can no longer be accused of excessive violence if they can show that they shot burglars "in a state of grave confusion due to the situation of danger".

Opponents have argued people will believe they can shoot intruders with impunity.

