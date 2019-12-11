Homeless Christmas: Banksy highlights plight

The artwork, created in Banksy's trademark stencilled graffiti style, appeared in Birmingham.

A video posted on Banksy's Instagram shows a bearded man named Ryan reclining on the bench, echoing the traditional image of Santa on his sleigh.

"God bless Birmingham," Banksy wrote.

"In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench, passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter - without him ever asking for anything."

The video attracted nearly three million views on Instagram in the first 24 hours, and created a buzz in Birmingham.

The two reindeer gained red noses in the hours after the mural was unveiled.

A protective fence was put in place yesterday to stop other additions to the design.

Mercia Buddle, one of the crowds of people visiting the mural yesterday, said it was good for the city.

"Visitors are coming and they have probably come from all over the Midlands," she said.

"And of course it is great to highlight homelessness when the guy was actually on the bench, so it is serving a lot of purposes really - I think it is great."

Irish Independent