Holocaust memorial visit a bold reminder that history can repeat itself 80 years on

“It happened, therefore it can happen again: this is the core of what we have to say,” reads a quote from Primo Levi on the walls of the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is being shown around the memorial by Uwe Neumarker, director of the museum, where faded photographs of entire families murdered in death camps are on show, as well as letters sent by victims to their loved ones shortly before they died.

One mother has heartbreakingly told her children on a postcard that she loves them and would do anything to hug them – but that she will never see them again.

The Fianna Fáil leader takes particular interest in a Nazi soldier’s logbook on display, which carefully details the number of Jews killed in different cities each day. Visiting the memorial was a “deeply sad and heartbreaking experience”, he later writes in the visitors’ book.

The visit to the holocaust memorial comes amid a backdrop of rising fear that a war will break out in eastern Europe.

Only hours earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent troops into Ukraine, claiming they were on a “peacekeeping

mission”.

The past comes back to haunt us, especially when it looks as if it’s about to repeat itself.

Read More

At a joint press conference, where Mr Martin met new German chancellor Olaf Scholz for the first time, Mr Scholz announced that Germany is halting a major gas pipeline project that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia – and is one of the major sources of gas into the European Union.

It is a part of the “package of sanctions” the European Union intends to put in place if Russia does not

de-escalate.

In frank and chilling remarks, Mr Scholz made the situation clear: “These are difficult hours for Europe. Almost 80 years after the end of the Second World War, we might see a new war in eastern Europe.

“It is our task to avert such a disaster.”

Mr Martin later starkly told the Irish media: “This is the last thing that the European continent needs, or the world needs.”

Russia’s tactics are not suited for the 21st century, the Taoiseach remarked. That much is clear.

Last week, the Russian Ambassador to Ireland said invading Ukraine would be “insane”. Yesterday, he told RTÉ radio that the decision to send troops to Ukraine was “long overdue”.

The EU is hoping gradual measures will be enough for the diplomatic process to take place and avoid war, without needing to apply a full package of sanctions against Russia.

But wars aren’t really about the politicians, the diplomats or discussions. They’re about the thousands of people who needlessly lose their lives and whose family photographs may end up in a museum dedicated to the very worst acts of mankind.

There is no way of knowing the impact a possible war could have.

The holocaust memorial in Berlin consists of 2,711 concrete slabs arranged in a grid pattern. For the visitors walking between the slabs, the installation aims to convey an uneasy and confusing atmosphere as part of a system which has lost touch with humanity.

As the possibility of war grows, the memorial serves as a bold reminder of what happens when established systems lose sight of reality.