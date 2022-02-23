| 7.3°C Dublin

Holocaust memorial visit a bold reminder that history can repeat itself 80 years on

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz address a joint news conference in Berlin. Photo: John Macdougall/Reuters Expand

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

“It happened, therefore it can happen again: this is the core of what we have to say,” reads a quote from Primo Levi on the walls of the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is being shown around the memorial by Uwe Neumarker, director of the museum, where faded photographs of entire families murdered in death camps are on show, as well as letters sent by victims to their loved ones shortly before they died.

