History repeats itself as blood of innocents spilled at Babyn Yar site in Kyiv

The Kremlin claimed it was a surgical strike on an enemy communications post. But when Russian missiles hit the 1,200ft Kyiv TV Tower, the collateral damage did not just involve loss of life.

Not only did Tuesday afternoon’s attack kill five civilians – including Yevhenii Sakun, a TV cameraman – it also defiled another famous landmark in Ukraine. One where blood was once spilled in far greater quantities.

Located under the TV tower is a grassy memorial park with a Soviet-era statue of twisted human figures. It marks the site of the Babyn Yar massacre, when 34,000 Jews were shot in just two days in September 1941. The worst single atrocity of the Holocaust, it traumatised even the Nazi death squads who carried it out.

The park is intended as a reminder to visitors about the horrors of violent tyranny. Yesterday, though, it bore witness to those horrors once more. At the foot of the tower, still scattered with wreckage, pools of blood still lay.

And while the statue itself survived, parts of the park were showered with fragments of bricks and shrapnel.

Had anyone been there at the time – paying respects, perhaps, to a relative lost in the Holocaust – they would almost certainly have died.

Yesterday, there was worldwide condemnation from Jewish groups. Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, who is Jewish himself, said: “What is the point of saying ‘never again’ for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least five killed. History repeating...”

A hand-coloured still of Babyn Yar in 1941 from the documentary 'Babi Yar: Context'

It is thought that up to 200,000 people may have died at Babyn Yar, including Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and the mentally ill. Victims were executed in a long, winding hollow that served as a ready-dug mass grave.

One of the few survivors was Dina Pronicheva, who fainted before her firing squad and tumbled into the pile of corpses around her. When she came to, she pretended to be dead, even when a German soldier trod on her hand to check if she was alive.

For much of Ukraine’s time under Soviet rule, the site at Babyn Yar was not commemorated, for fear it could become a rallying point for Jewish activists. The statue only went up in 1976, and even then only mentioned ‘Soviet’ rather than Jewish victims.

However, since independence in 1991, new memorials have been built – acknowledging the role of Ukrainian military policemen who acted as collaborators. Confronting difficult aspects of the country’s past, they claim, helps distinguish them from Putin’s Russia, where the cult of Stalin has undergone a revival.

Last October, Ukraine also hosted a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the massacre, attended by Zelensky and presidents of Germany and Israel. Work is underway on a new €60m Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial centre to provide recognition of Babyn Yar’s status as a major milestone in Hitler’s ‘final solution’, alongside better-known landmarks such as Auschwitz and Belsen.

