Hippos can communicate with each other by recognising ‘wheeze honks’

Hippos can communicate with one another and tell the difference between the honking sounds of their friends. Photo: Getty

Hippopotamuses can communicate with one another and tell the difference between the honking sounds of their friends, neighbours and strangers, a study has found.

A team of researchers from Jean Monnet University in Saint-Etienne, France, recorded random vocalisations made by groups of hippos at the Maputo Special Reserve in Mozambique which has a number of lakes that host different hippo populations.

Researchers played back some hippo recordings to the groups using speakers. They focused on what scientists dubbed “wheeze honks”, a loud sound that travels over vast distances.

It has long been assumed to have a social role, but the exact function has been unknown. In the study, the researchers assumed the “wheeze honk” served as an identity card, telling other nearby individuals exactly who was in the vicinity.

Seven pods, ranging in size from three individuals to 22, were played “wheeze honks” for around half an hour. They heard recordings of noises from a member of their own pod; one from a neighbouring group; and that of a complete stranger.

Researchers then studied the hippo reactions and analysed how they differed, depending on whether the hippo on the recording was a friend or foe.

Hippos responded to the calls in various ways, by shouting back, or marking their territory. The researchers observed the intensity of their response was greater if they were listening to a stranger’s call.

“We show that the hippopotamus, for which little is known about social communication, uses vocal recognition to manage relationships between territorial groups,” according to the study published in the journal Current Biology.



Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]