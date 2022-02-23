Higher prices, cyber threats, neutrality fears: Crisis in Ukraine might seem far away but here’s how it affects you

More than 3,000 kilometres separate Dublin and Kyiv, but the impact of Russia’s decision to move into Ukrainian territory will be felt in every home in this country.

On the most basic level Europe’s dependency on Russian energy is likely to result in yet more increases to oil and gas prices.

The crisis also raises serious questions about Ireland’s neutrality.

In addition, security sources fear the threat posed by cyber-criminals linked to the Kremlin. Experts say Ireland needs to play its part in the roll-out of international sanctions against Russia.

The Irish Independent today explores how the crisis will affect our lives, and what meaningful actions Ireland can take.

Read More

Economy

Further spikes in electricity, gas and petrol prices are in the offing as the crisis in Ukraine escalates. In turn, this will drive up the cost of everything from food to airfares to electronics.

Russia’s move to recognise the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk sent wholesale gas prices up 13pc yesterday after Berlin froze its approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Germany and Russia.

Crude oil prices almost crossed the symbolic $100-a-barrel mark, jumping to a seven-year high after the EU, UK and US announced a range of sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs.

AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan said it was “unlikely that we have seen the peak in Irish inflation yet” despite a slight easing in January.

“Geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe are adding to the problem, but the fundamental issue is that the market is undersupplied and available stocks are much depleted. These need to be rebuilt over the Northern Hemisphere summer to avoid a further rise in energy costs, but the omens do not look good at the present time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ireland cannot benefit from an EU deal to import more liquefied natural gas from the US, Qatar and other suppliers, as there are no import terminals in the country.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the stalling of the gas pipeline project by Germany would lead to an increase in gas and oil prices here.

“I think more broadly the crisis will have a negative impact on oil prices,” he said.

“There’s a number of factors that have come into play here. Obviously, the geopolitical crisis is one,” he told Irish media in Berlin.

“All the economies simultaneously rebounding from Covid is another, so there’s been high demand all over the world in respect of energy.

“Combine it all, and you – we – are in a very serious situation which could get worse.”

Ireland and the UN Security Council

Ireland’s ability to influence the international debate is substantial due to our hard-won seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Russia currently holds the presidency of the council, although it will pass to the United Arab Emirates on March 1.

Security analyst Declan Power said that, as the most western country in Europe, Ireland was in a more fortunate position than other EU members.

However, he believes the crisis should be an eye-opener about the vulnerability of our national defence and raises the critical question of Ireland’s neutrality.

“Geographically, we are not in the direct line of fire of any of the protagonists,” he said.

“We will not be knocked out of our equilibrium because we are not dependent on Russian energy in the same way as Austria or Germany.

“But this is a wake-up call for Ireland to review our arrangements for co-operation engagement and co-ordinating defence measures with others.

“Geopolitically, our location as the most north-western part of Europe, facing towards the US, and the issues that a European war would have for air and sea traffic and movement of men, materials and military assets, could become quite serious.

“And if we were to learn a lesson, it’s that all rhetoric and rubbish talked about after the review on the future of the Defence Forces... the key point is we cannot defend ourselves by ourselves.

“Personally, I feel we should join Nato. If we had a grown-up discussion about it, I believe the majority of people would be in favour.

“We should have bespoke arrangements like the Nordic nations. Some of them are in Nato, and some are not.

“The idea of neutrality is something that is not possible. We use terms like ‘military neutrality’, and we are the only country who use that; it’s like saying, ‘I am a little bit pregnant’. You are either in, or you are not.

“All we really mean when we say ‘we are neutral’ is that we are not a full member of Nato; we are a partial member.”

He added: “You could triple the Irish defence budget, and we still wouldn’t be able to do anything against an enemy like the Russians.

“But if we were in a position to act multilaterally – well, then they would think twice.

“It beggars belief we are so blind to defence.

“We are an inter-dependent country, so we can’t think we can stay out of geopolitical events.”

Read More

What can Ireland do?

Professor John O’Brennan, Jean Monnet Chair in European Integration at Maynooth University and director of the Maynooth Centre for European and Eurasian Studies, believes Ireland needs to take drastic action that aligns with our European allies.

“So many governments in Europe have been content to look the other way for the last 20 years,” he said. “Putin and his acolytes have engaged in robbing the Russian treasury of everything they could.

“These people have bought vast chunks of property in central London and all over the EU – in Spain, Italy and France in particular.

“They send their children to elite schools, including in Ireland. They have laundered vast amounts of money through shell companies where we haven’t had proper rules to establish who the beneficial owners of companies are.

“Their weak point, in my view, has always been money... every single Russian company of any scale, particularly those with links to the Kremlin, should have their assets frozen and their business suspended entirely.

“We should kick out every single Russian diplomat from our embassies in all 27 member states, and we should go after the money aggressively. That’s the only language they understand.

“Ireland needs to forensically examine all businesses or companies that have any links to the Kremlin.

“Whether they are banking or financial institutions or shell companies set up through boilerplates at the IFSC, all of them have to be identified, and their assets have to be frozen immediately.

“The Irish Government need to be aware of the parasitical influence that money linked to the Russian regime has in almost every jurisdiction.

“It is literally like a cancer that metastasises.”

Cyber threats

The threats posed by Russian-based organised cyber- crime groups linked to the Kremlin are of significant concern.

A cyber-security intelligence source told the Irish Independent that hackers are already “taking advantage” of the worsening military conflict in Ukraine by stepping up operations targeting corporate and government agencies across Europe and beyond.

It is feared Russian security services already have cyber-intelligence cells based in Ireland that gather information and disrupt corporate and state bodies.

Top of the list of targets are the big international digital companies based in Ireland, and data centres.

“Targeting Ireland makes sense when you consider that most of the cloud data services are based here,” a security source said.

Surrogacy

There is a huge concern for the Irish citizens awaiting babies due to be born via surrogacy in Ukraine.

Although the official travel advice remains not to go to the troubled region, some expectant parents are already there, anxiously awaiting their new arrivals as tension continues to escalate.

Three babies were born to Irish parents via surrogacy over the weekend, with another nine due from now until the end of May.



Cathy Wheatley of Irish Families Through Surrogacy said they were in regular contact with those families affected, alongside Fine Gael senator Mary Seery-Kearney, to alleviate concerns.

However, she said people were “extremely worried” their babies could be born into a war zone.

Many of the couples involved have already travelled a difficult path to reach this stage, having gone through organ transplants or cancer treatments as well as pregnancy losses.

“To get to a point where you’re expecting your child, you’re awaiting the birth of your baby and the happiness and joy that it will bring to your life and then to be thrown into a situation where you don’t even know if you’re going to be able to get over to that child, there are no words to describe what these families are going through,” she said.

Last weekend the Department of Foreign Affairs issued emergency travel documentation for children born through a surrogacy arrangement to expedite the process of bringing the babies back.