Higher prices, cyber threats, neutrality fears: Crisis in Ukraine might seem far away but here’s how it affects you

Our seat on the United Nations Security Council gives us a voice, but this worrying situation is a wake-up call

A woman pushes a wheelchair carrying an elderly lady from pro-Russian separatist-controlled territory to Ukrainian government-controlled areas in Stanytsia Luhanska, the only crossing point open daily, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine. Photo: Vadim Ghirda Expand

Eavan Murray, Sarah Collins, Melanie Finn and Paul Williams

More than 3,000 kilometres separate Dublin and Kyiv, but the impact of Russia’s decision to move into Ukrainian territory will be felt in every home in this country.

On the most basic level Europe’s dependency on Russian energy is likely to result in yet more increases to oil and gas prices.

