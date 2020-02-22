'High threat from racism' as Germany steps up its security after killings

Friends and relatives hold up photos of their friends, victims of a shooting in Hanau, Germany. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP

German authorities will step up police presence and keep close watch on mosques and other sites after racially motivated shootings killed nine people, the country's top security official has said.

A 43-year-old German man fatally shot the victims of immigrant backgrounds in the Frankfurt suburb of Hanau on Wednesday before killing his mother and himself.

The man, identified as Tobias Rathjen, left a number of rambling texts and videos espousing racist views and claiming to have been under surveillance since birth.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said security officials and agencies agreed to increase the law enforcement presence around the country.

Mr Seehofer said there would be more surveillance at "sensitive sites", including mosques, and a high police presence at railway stations, airports and borders.

"The threat posed by far-right extremism, anti-Semitism and racism is very high in Germany," he said.

Irish Independent