High-rise residents in besieged Kyiv get used to a new life underground

Casualty: The body of a victim lies on the ground near a building in Kyiv destroyed by shelling from Russian forces. Photo: Mikhail Palinchak

Like many residents of her Soviet-era housing complex, Alla Kyryllova did not enjoy following air raid safety precautions.

Since the front of her block overlooked open ground, the advice was to sleep at the back, just in case a bomb landed nearby.

That, though, made an already cramped flat even smaller, forcing her to cram into a room every night with her husband and her 25-year-old son.

Yesterday, though, it probably saved her life. About 7.40am, just as residents of block Bohatyrska 20 were stirring, a missile struck, collapsing parts of the nine-storey building and setting it ablaze.

“We were sleeping in my son’s small bedroom, and I woke up to find the bedroom door lying on top of him,” said Ms Kyryllova last night. “If we had been sleeping towards the front of the flat, I don’t know what would have happened.”

It was not hard to guess. One resident was killed in the blast and at least 10 others were injured, three of them severely.

Yet judging by the scale of the damage it could have been far worse. The Kyryllova family’s front parlour was a soot-blackened wreck, with the windows blown out. The sofa bed, armchairs, coffee table and pot plants had been turned into a shapeless mass, embedded with glass shards. Anyone sleeping in there might well have suffered the same fate.

Ukrainian officials said yesterday the explosion, in the Obolon district north of the city centre, had probably been caused by a fragment from a Russian missile shot down by their own air defences.

Nonetheless, it carried a certain portent. Until now, Kyiv had not experienced the bombing of residential areas on the same scale as cities such as Mairupol and Kharkiv. But with Vladimir Putin’s forces now trying to encircle the Ukrainian capital, most people think Kyiv’s turn is coming.

Ms Kyryllova said: “Putin is worse than Hitler, he is going to burn in hell. Right now, every Ukrainian wakes up each morning to hope they hear the news that someone has killed him.”

While intensive shelling is terrifying wherever it takes place, it carries a particular fear for residents of urban areas like Kyiv, where most people live in high-rise apartment blocks. Should Russian forces try to occupy the city, they offer perfect vantage points for Ukrainian sniper positions. That, though, means that Russian artillery may have few qualms about sparing them from the line of fire.

Most are equipped with underground bomb shelters, where residents can take refuge. But few people wish to live long-term in what is often an underground car park. For many, the temptation is simply to chance it in their flats.

On the other hand, though, being trapped in a shell-hit high-rise is nothing short of horrific, as residents of Bohatyrska 20 can now testify. Many were still shaking yesterday as they spoke of their narrow escape.

“My front door was blocked by a piece of concrete – I would have been burned alive if my neighbour hadn’t helped get me out,” said Valentina, as she cried on to a neighbour’s shoulder.

“I ran barefoot down into the main stairwell, where the door at the bottom was jammed shut. We had to wait until the fire brigade could open it. Then, when we got out, the whole stairwell collapsed about a minute later. Words can’t describe how I feel right now.”

Among the unexpected survivors was a pet tortoise, who had been hurled out of an upper window and landed at least 50 metres away.

The blast at the apartment block was one of several that shook Kyiv yesterday, where Russian forces are engaged in fierce ground fighting in outlying suburbs to the east and west. Three Russian rockets also hit the Antonov aircraft factory, although there were no reports of casualties.

In what many hoped might be a possible diplomatic breakthrough that could spare the capital further violence, Ukrainian negotiators said Russia was beginning to act “constructively” in peace talks. The discussions, already in their fourth round, would resume today, said Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian envoy.

But there were mixed messages from Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s chief spokesman. He insisted: “Putin gave orders to hold back on any immediate assault on large cities because the civilian losses would be large.” He then added, however, that Russia’s defence ministry “does not rule out the possibility of putting large cities, which are already almost fully encircled, under its full control”.

While many Kyiv residents say they’ll stay in their tower blocks, others have already adapted to living in bomb shelters. When the Russian air raids began last month, Vita Boina was one of tens of thousands who took shelter in the city’s Metro system.

Three weeks on, what started as an emergency bolt-hole has become a semi-permanent home, with her and her toddler Denis (3) living in a train carriage. The 33-year-old has adapted one end of the carriage into a combined bedroom, feeding station and creche. “I have been here since day four of the war, and I just feel safer than being at home,” she added. “I live on the ninth floor of a tower block, and I would hate to be stuck there if it started getting shelled.”

On Sunday, Ukrainian officials organised an open day at the Palats Metro station, which dozens of people have converted into living quarters.

At pensioner Tisana Tsert’s corner of the station, fitted out with a tent, a sitting area and pots of tulips, all that was missing were some pictures on the wall. There was even tea and biscuits.

Ukrainian officials have done their best to make the Metro shelters as habitable as possible. Police are on hand to keep order, while Kyiv’s mayor, the ex-boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, has equipped them with 4G internet and mobile phone chargers.

And what they lack in creature comforts, they make up for in terms of safety. Many were constructed in the Soviet era and designed as shelters in the event of a nuclear attack from the West. Most Ukrainians now fear a bomb is more likely to come from Mr Putin than the West.

“Mr Putin is always threatening us with that red button,” said Julia (28) as she sat scanning her iPhone. “Down here, at least I feel safe.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

