‘He’s directly supplying war effort’ – call to extend sanctions to Russian steel tycoon Vladimir Lisin

Russian billionaire businessman Vladimir Lisin. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Roland Oliphant

A Russian steel tycoon must be sanctioned for supplying one of Vladimir Putin’s largest tank factories, Ukrainian MPs have demanded.

Vladimir Lisin, the head of Russian steel giant NLMK, is Russia’s richest man, according to Forbes.

