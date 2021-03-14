Hero or villain? Napoleon still divides France

A military mastermind who gave France its grandeur and civil code - or a brutal despot who reinstated slavery in the land of human rights and fatally overplayed his hand at Waterloo?

The jury is still out on Napoleon Bonaparte as France remains locked in argument over how - if at all - to commemorate the 200th anniversary of his death in captivity on the island of Saint Helena on May 5 1821.

The French have remained split over his legacy ever since, with more than 85,000 books written about the Corsican, and the debate has taken an incendiary turn as the anniversary draws nearer.

In the red corner are those who say Napoleon should be given a wide berth.

Alexis Corbiere, a deputy from Unsubmissive France, a left-wing party, declared: "It is not for the republic to celebrate its gravedigger."

In the age of Black Lives Matter, the idea of feting a leader who reintroduced slavery to Haiti in 1802 - eight years after it was abolished - is anathema to many.

"It's neither a stain nor a fault; it's a crime," said Louis Georges Tin, honorary president of the "black associations of France" group, Cran.

"He was racist, sexist, despotic, militaristic, a coloniser, but all that is generally swept under the carpet," said political scientist Francoise Verges. "There is such nostalgia over the former grandeur of France that all is forgiven."

Elisabeth Moreno, France's equality minister, also weighed in, calling him "one of history's greatest misogynists".

In the blue corner are those who assert modern France owes much of its state institutions to the him, including its legal code, the Bank of France, the administrative system of prefets, the state council, the Legion d'Honneur and lycées.

A poll in 2019 saw him crowned most important Frenchman in history, above Louis XIV and Charles de Gaulle - and his tomb in Les Invalides attracts more than a million visitors a year.

"People know very well that he re-established slavery but you can't reduce him to that. No other figure has marked history like him," said Thierry Lentz, head of the Napoleon Foundation, who published For Napoleon, a book in his defence, last week.

A huge exhibition on Napoleon will open (Covid permitting) in Paris on April 14, but it was reported that disgruntled museum staff - some of whom are from French overseas territories - would only proceed after receiving assurances it would be no hagiography.

A right-wing MP issued an open letter asking: "Will France be the only country in the world in 2021 not to admire Napoleon?"

The first consul-turned- emperor, he claimed, had fallen foul of the "dictates of political correctness", which seek to "expiate everything that made France great and glorious" and have turned Napoleon into "the odious symbol of the proponents of cancel culture".

French president Emmanuel Macron last week weighed in, saying: "Napoleon is a major figure of our history who should be viewed with eyes wide open."

