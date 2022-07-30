| 20.5°C Dublin

Here’s why you’re wrong about Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot

Andrea Blanco

Since conservatives are asking why Zelenska and her husband have time to take glamorous photos for a fashion magazine, let’s give them an honest answer

It’s fair to say Olena Zelenska’s Vogue cover has created some controversy. The moody images included in “Portrait of Bravery: Ukraine’s First Lady” — a digitally released collection — provoked a mixed reaction online after their release.

In one of the pictures, Zelenska holds the collar of her navy blue trench coat against a background of war-torn machinery bearing the colours of the Ukrainian flag. The cargo plane pictured — the world’s largest — was damaged in its hangar during Russian shelling in February. Three Ukrainian soldiers are also captured in the frame.

