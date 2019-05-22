Hells Angels arrested over turf war attacks

Portugese police arrested 17 members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club yesterday on suspicion of organised crime activity, authorities said.

Portugese police arrested 17 members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club yesterday on suspicion of organised crime activity, authorities said.

Around 150 officers, including anti-terrorism personnel, took part in raids across Portugal, the Polícia Judiciária said in a statement.

Homes were searched in the capital Lisbon, the country's north and the Algarve in the south where thousands of bikers gather every year for an international motorcycle event. Police confirmed 17 men belonging to the Hells Angels, aged between 29 and 52, were detained and due to appear in court today, charged with criminal association - punishable by up to five years in jail.

One police inquiry has focused on a March 2018 incident in which Hells Angels members allegedly attacked a rival motorcycle gang and neo-Nazi associates as part of a turf war for control of illicit weapons and drug trafficking.

Irish Independent