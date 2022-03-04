Heightened state of alert over cyber warfare threat, says new NCSC chief

Ireland is at a heightened state of alert against cyber warfare fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the newly appointed director of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

In an interview with the Irish Independent’s Big Tech Show podcast, Richard Browne said “secondary” attacks could affect Irish organisations.

“We don’t regard the likelihood or probability of a direct state-led attack on our infrastructure from the Russian state as being high,” said Mr Browne.

“Our primary risk is the possibility of secondary or tertiary effect of attacks.

“What that means is that if financial services or any other sector is attacked in another jurisdiction by a state actor or by a ransomware group, there’s quite a high probability of follow-on effects here.”

Mr Browne, who was appointed in January after an 18-month leaderless gap at the National Cyber Security Centre, said a particular concern for Ireland is the proliferation of a new ransomware strain.

This, he said, could resemble NotPetya, which caused over €10bn in damage and took organisations offline, ranging from the shipping firm Maersk to the Chernobyl radiation monitoring body.

“There has been some spillover [outside Ukraine] already,” he said, referring to recent “Wiper” malware attacks on Ukrainian government bodies in the build-up to the Russian invasion.

“But the thing that would really worry us most is something like another NotPetya, where you have this rapidly advancing malware that spreads across states without any recourse to borders, using its self-propagating mechanisms.”

Last year, Ireland suffered Europe’s worst cyber attack when a ransomware infection crippled the HSE, shutting down hospital systems and causing over €100m of damage.

“As the PwC report into that makes very clear, it was preventable,” Mr Browne said.

“There was no magic in that incident, it was just a series of mistakes made by individuals and by groups.”

He said that awareness of cyber attacks in Ireland has improved since then.

“If nothing else, the HSE [attack] has seen us become much better prepared as a society for these kinds of incidents.

“Boards are much more aware of the issues involved. Those in charge of funding organisations are also much more aware.”

He said the HSE was right not to pay any ransom to the criminal gang behind the attack.

“If you do that you’re essentially funding criminal behaviour and funding further attacks,” he said.

“There’s also absolutely no guarantee that you’ll get your data back at all. So it’s a very high-risk scheme.

“And once you’re in that kind of situation, quite often the only thing you can hope to do is recover from a back-up.”

Mr Browne said that the National Cyber Security Centre is currently undergoing a “dramatic” increase in staffing and resources, with its initial target of 45 people to be surpassed by the end of the year.

“It’s multiples of any situation that we’ve had in the past,” he said.

“Our staffing is going to increase very dramatically.

“The only question we’re going to have is finding the people, because the skill sets we need are often quite bespoke and quite unique.

“We can only steal so many people from the Defence Forces over time.”

To listen to the full interview with NCSC director Richard Browne, stream or download The Big Tech Show podcast from any podcast player or at independent.ie/podcasts.