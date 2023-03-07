| -0.1°C Dublin

Heavy losses force Russia to roll out tanks and vehicles first used in 1950s and 1960s

A Russian T-62 tank abandoned in Ukraine. Photo: Photo by Dimira Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images Expand

Kate Plummer

Russia has been forced to turn to 60-year-old tanks because it is suffering heavy losses in its war against Ukraine, it has emerged.

An official intelligence update from the UK Ministry of Defence said Moscow’s military had taken 800 T-62 main battle tanks (MBTs), first introduced in 1961, out of storage “to make up for previous losses” in the ongoing conflict.

