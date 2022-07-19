‘Heat apocalypse’ – Half of Europe is at risk of drought, EU body warns

A firefighter cries near a wildfire in the Losacio area in north-western Spain on Sunday. Photo: Emilio Fraile/Europa Press via AP

Almost half of the EU is at risk of drought, it was warned yesterday, as France and Spain battled wildfires in an “apocalypse” of extreme heat blamed on climate change.

A worrying 46pc of the European Union is exposed to warning-level drought, and 11pc is at the higher alert level, with crops already suffering from the lack of water, according to the July report by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre.

It came as Spain was yesterday facing the eighth and last day of a heatwave which caused more than 510 heat-related deaths.

Fireman Daniel Munoz Varas (62) died from burns on Sunday after getting trapped while battling a blaze in the north-western region of Zamora. The body of a 69-year-old sheep farmer

was found yesterday in the same area.

Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish prime minister, linked the deaths to global warming, saying “climate change kills”.

“It kills people, it kills our ecosystems and biodiversity,” he said in the Extremadura region, where three major fires have raged.

The heat was forecast to ease today but temperatures will rise again tomorrow, especially in Extremadura, raising fears of fresh infernos.

In El Pont de Vilomara in Catalonia, evacuees gathered outside a civic centre, among them Onofre Munoz (69), who said his home and van had been completely destroyed.

“We bought the van when I retired and now it’s totally scorched. We have nothing,” he said.

“Our house had quite a few windows, they exploded, and a powerful flame came inside. We knew it yesterday afternoon because we got some pictures in which we saw everything had burned.”

Over 173,000 acres have burnt in Spain this year, the worst year of the last decade.

In France, firefighters said they were facing “extreme and exceptional circumstances” as another 15,000 people were told to leave their homes as a precaution when winds changed direction.

More than 31,000 people have been forced out of their homes in the Gironde region as wildfires devoured almost 35,000 acres since beginning last week. Forecasters put 15 French regions on the highest state of alert for extreme temperatures on a day predicted by meteorologist Francois Gourand to be a “heat apocalypse”. There were records of 40C and higher in Brittany and Normandy. Ice on Mont Blanc cracked loudly in the heat and the Swiss government issued a heat warning as it reached 36C.

Temperatures nudged 38C in southern England yesterday and were forecast to hit a record-breaking 40C today, according to Britain’s Meteorological Office.

Train companies cancelled services while ministers urged the public to stay home and the government triggered a “national emergency” alert.

Scientists say everyone is at risk from extreme heat, and are warning people to not view the heatwave as normal summer days.

Dr Eunice Lo, climate scientist at the University of Bristol Cabot Institute for the Environment, said: “Everyone is at risk and we do need to be aware and take precautions and definitely not view these (days) as something to go out and have fun in.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

