EDITORS NOTE: We are advised that video-grabs should not be used by daily papers later than 48 hours after the broadcast of the programme, without consent of the copyright holder Screen grab taken from Fox News of Pierre Zakrzewski (right) who was killed while reporting in Ukraine. Issue date: Tuesday March 15, 2022. PA Photo. Veteran photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, was killed on Monday in Horenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, after the vehicle he was travelling in was struck, the broadcaster announced. British journalist Benjamin Hall, who was working for Fox News and was with Mr Zakrzewski, remains in hospital in Ukraine. See PA story POLITICS MEDIA Ukraine Fox . Photo credit should read: FOX News/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Benjamin Hall who has been injured while reporting in Ukraine. Credit: Fox News

THE mother of Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski who was killed in Ukraine has said he was “following his passion”.

Mr Zakrzewski (55) died after a vehicle he was travelling in while working for Fox News was allegedly hit by Russian fire.

He was a past pupil of Saint Conleth’s College in Dublin 4 and has reported extensively from conflict zones, including Afghanistan and Syria.

Speaking to the Irish Independent from the family home in Dublin, Marie-Ange Zakrzewska said her son was proud to be Irish and he made sure everyone knew where he came from.

Expand Close Pierre Zakrzewski at work / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pierre Zakrzewski at work

“He was in spite of his name, and his French mother and his Polish father, he was 100pc Irish and he objected when people didn’t believe him.

“He was definitely following his passion, and in the beginning, it was difficult because he was doing it on his own. He was very good at, and he had to be,” she said.

The Indo Daily: False flags and fake news - - how the war on Ukraine is powered by propaganda

Ms Zakrzewska said Pierre was born in Paris but grew up in Ireland. In his 20s he started to travel.

“It’s a typical Irish family,” she said, noting that her late son had two sisters and three brothers. His wife Michelle is based in the UK.

The family only learned of Pierre’s death on Tuesday afternoon, although it is understood he was killed on Monday.

Ms Zakrzewska said: “The only thing which is comforting is that both his employers, Sky News and Fox, they all talk about him as exactly how he was.

“He was filming but he was also doing all sorts of other things and lately he was, because he spent two months in Afghanistan, he was working to get Afghans out of Afghanistan,”

In a statement, Saint Conleth’s College said they learned of his death with “great sadness”, adding that Mr Zakrzewski was in the class of 1984.

Stephen O’Dea, who was was friends with Mr Zakrzewski since childhood, said he was adored by his classmates and family.

“He was kind of a chameleon. You know he had a Polish dad and a French mother, a lovely family, and he was sort of an Irish fella but he could grow a beard and he could become a middle-eastern guy, he could shave of his moustache and be a suave Frenchman but ultimately he was like ‘howya lads’, he was an Irish guy and he was a very interpret kind of fella,” he said.

Mr O’Dea said Pierre Zakrzewski will always be remembered as a “legend”.

“Legend, he just was. We’d be talking about everybody from the school class or whatever and then you’d say 'Pierre' and people would kind of pause and go ‘Pierre’ and it was like another level,” he told RTÉ’s Nine O'clock.

Mr Zakrzewski’s parents are originally from Poland and France but moved to Dublin where they raised six children.

Fox News said he had been reporting from Ukraine since February.

A Ukrainian journalist, Oleksandra Kuvshynova, died in the same incident while American broadcaster Benjamin Hall was seriously wounded.

An advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko blamed artillery shelling by Russian forces for the deaths of the two journalists.

President Michael D Higgins has tonight offered his sympathy to Mr Zakrzewski’s family.

"President Higgins has offered his deepest sympathies to the family of Pierre Zakrzewski, an Irish journalist killed while covering the shelling outside Kyiv,” a statement said.

"The indiscriminate killing of civilians, including journalists, must be brought to an end.

"President Higgins expressed his sympathy to the International Federation of Journalists on the loss of a colleague."

Speaking in Washington, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described himself as “deeply disturbed and saddened” by the killings.

"My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists. We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on Ukraine,” Mr Martin said.

“It was an appalling attack on journalism essentially and we owe to the world of journalism for shining a light on Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine,” he later told RTÉ.

“Some very, very brave journalists across the world are in Ukraine to show us and illustrate what is happening and unfortunately, an Irish citizen, Pierre Zakrzewski has lost his life in pursuit of a very noble service to humankind,” he said.

“We salute his courage in doing what he has done so many times before and his colleagues, and our thoughts and our prayers are with his family back in Ireland and we want them to know we are fully in solidarity with them at this very dark time for them as a family in their personal loss.”

“It reflects more broadly a humanitarian outrage being perpetrated by the leadership of Vladimir Putin against the people of Ukraine; the bombardment of cities, of civilians in a premeditated and deliberate war is a war crime and there is no question about that.”

Read More

In a statement, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine.

“Pierre was with Benjamin Hall newsgathering when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire,

“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us.

"His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched. Based in London, Pierre had been working in Ukraine since February.

"His talents were fast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field - from photographer to engineer to editor to producer - and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill.

Deeply disturbed and saddened by the killing of Irish citizen and journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and one of his colleagues today.



My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists.



We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on #Ukraine. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 15, 2022

“He was profoundly committed to telling the store and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular - everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to Pierre’s wife Michelle and family - please keep them all in your prayers.

"And please continue to pray for Benjamin Hall, who remains hospitalised in Ukraine. We will continue to be in touch with any further updates as needed. “

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he was “deeply saddened” by Mr Zakrzewski’s killing and officials from his department are “in touch with his family and providing consular assistance”.

“The killing of all citizens through this reckless war is deplorable, and I also wish to strongly condemn the targeting of journalists who have been working bravely to shine a light on the plight of Ukraine since the outbreak of hostilities,” Mr Coveney said.

“Ireland once again calls on Russia to bring an end to this war and we stand ready to support any initiative which can deliver peace. We will continue to demand accountability for violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.”

It is great sadness that St. Conleth's College acknolwledegs the tragic passing of Past Pupil Pierre Zakrzewski (Class of 1984) in the Ukraine. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. (Pierre stands in the back row of his graduating class, third from right.) pic.twitter.com/z1VNPzjhco — Stconleths (@Saintconleths) March 15, 2022

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said on Monday that Mr Hall was in a serious condition.

He said they probably “came under mortar or artillery fire” from Russian troops whilst moving towards the city of Irpin, 12 miles north-west of Kyiv.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova confirmed that a Western journalist was being cared for by Ukrainian doctors.

The 39-year-old is listed as Fox News’ US state department correspondent.

The State Department Correspondents’ Association issued a statement, saying it was “horrified” to learn that Mr Hall had been injured.

“We know Ben for his warmth, good humour and utmost professionalism. We wish Ben a quick recovery,” said president of the association, Shaun Tandon.

Long time Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, an Irishman and experienced war photographer, was killed in the same attack that severely injured correspondent Benjamin Hall, in Irpin just outside Kyiv. More horrible news. Appalling. https://t.co/vJyV2F3Yvs — Jane Ferguson (@JaneFerguson5) March 15, 2022

Mr Hall joined Fox News in 2015 and has contributed to its foreign affairs coverage, including from the frontline of several wars.

A dual US-UK citizen, he completed both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in London.

Another US journalist, Brent Renaud, was shot and killed on Sunday in Irpin. Two other journalists were injured.