He told me ‘I have decided’ – and so I helped him pack for war in Ukraine

Dublin resident Maksym Savych is among the men who left Ireland this week to fight for their homeland

Every two hours Maryna Binko anxiously waits for her phone to ping with a text message.

Like clockwork, just after midday yesterday, the screen on her device lit up with the only words that keep her calm: “I’m OK.”

The sender, her husband Vadym, was messaging from an abandoned building in Kyiv, where he and a group of Ukrainian volunteers, who had been living in Ireland, are preparing to take on Russian forces.

The men, many of whom have lived in Ireland for more than ten years, left Dublin on Sunday, flying to Krakow in Poland and from there towards Kyiv via car and train.

Back home in Laois and Dublin, among other counties, their worried wives await news.

“I am good as long as I get the text messages every two hours,” Ms Binko told the Irish Independent.

“I know then that Vadym is alive, that he is OK. But I don’t know exactly where they are, what they are doing. I don’t need to know this information because it’s not safe for him for me to know this information.”

Vadym, a grounds maintenance worker at the Rosenallis GAA grounds in Laois, took the courageous decision to fly home on Sunday, following a call from Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenesky to citizens living abroad. The father of three has lived in Ireland for 20 years.

“I sit all day and night waiting on the messages to come in,” said Ms Binko.

“I spoke with him this morning and that’s why I am calm, because for now he is safe.”

Ms Binko (35) works as a bookkeeper and has been married to her husband for nine years. The couple share their home with their two children, Ben (15) and Veronica (7).

Her extended family are still living in Ukraine, as well as Vadym’s daughter from a previous marriage.

“Vadym’s daughter is an adult and she lives with her boyfriend in Kyiv,” she explained.

“Ben is very close to her, and since last Thursday he has found things very difficult. Then when his dad left it was even harder. After the war started, Vadym’s daughter moved to [the] north with her boyfriend. Her boyfriend’s mother lives in a small village and they decided it was safer there. They are safe so far.”

Explaining her husband’s decision to leave the safety of Ireland to fight against Russian forces, Ms Binko said that while she was concerned for his safety, she understood his reasons.

“We did not expect war,” she said. “Although we had been watching how things were developing, Vadym and I did not believe this would happen.

“My father lives in a small village in Ukraine and we had been getting messages from him about what was going on. I have friends that I grew up with sending information and pictures of their kids sleeping in shelters.

“Vadym couldn’t look at this. Then his daughter is over there and he said, ‘I will never forgive myself if I just sit here and watch all this on the news’.

“I didn’t try and stop him. If it wasn’t for the kids, I would go there myself and try to help. You can help in the hospitals, or cooking, helping make Molotov cocktails, there would be many ways I could help.”

Like Ms Binko, Tetyana Protensko now spends her days waiting for news from her husband.

Roman, a 52-year-old father of two who lives in Dundrum, Dublin, joined Vadym and the other volunteers as they journeyed from Ireland to their home country on Sunday.

“He said to me he wanted to go and I said, ‘No way, there are professionals there, no’,” said Ms Protensko.

“I said, ‘you can do much from here, you can raise money, send supplies’, and he said, ‘I can’t, I feel something inside of me. I have to go’.

“He said, ‘I have decided, just help me pack,’ so of course I did. Every woman would want to keep loved ones in a safe place so of course I worry. I understand that he wants to go and do his duty, but we just want this to stop.”

Meanwhile, one of the other men with the group from Ireland, Maksym Savych, who lives in Blanchardstown, Dublin, gave an update on the atmosphere in Kyiv.

“Thankfully we were all able to get some sleep last night,” Mr Savych told the Irish Independent yesterday morning. “Today we will be focusing on training up the men in the group who have no experience in war.”

Mr Savych, a Ukrainian native who has been living in Dublin for 20 years, said he had been appointed to lead a platoon of recruits by a battalion commander with the Ukrainian army.

The 23-year-old had spent six years with the Ukrainian military before he moved to Ireland. He is one of 10 Ukrainian men who left Ireland on Sunday night to fight in the conflict.

According to Mr Savych, the men are sheltering in a quiet part of the city, where volunteers have supplied them with ammunition, food and water.

Mr Savych, who works for a furniture company in Dublin, said he is prepared to stay in the Ukraine for as long as it takes to “finish this war”.

“We all have families and we are aware of the risks,” he said.

“People ask why we have left Ireland to come here and fight but this is my homeland. I was born in Ukraine and everyone who came from Ireland has a home in Ukraine. We need to save our country.

“I will stay here to finish this war. To die defending your homeland would be one of the most honourable ways to end your life.”