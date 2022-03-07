The truck that crashed through the gates of the Russian Embassy in south Dublin. Picture: Collins

A truck has been driven through the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin.

A man was arrested by gardaí after the incident at the premises on Orwell Road in an apparent protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Video circulating online shows a truck reversing through the closed gates.

The Russian Embassy has been the focus of protests over Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine over the past week, with paint thrown over the insignia outside the gates and calls for ambassador Yuriy Filatov and other Russian diplomats to be expelled.

The incident happened at about 1.20pm on Monday, gardaí said.

A garda spokesman said an incident of criminal damage at the property was being investigated.

The arrested man has been taken to Rathfarnham garda station.

The Russian embassy has been contacted for comment.

A witness, Luksz Ruz, said he was protesting at the gates of the embassy with a small number of others when the truck parked outside.

“The driver said the Russians had killed innocent families in Ukraine, and he showed us pictures of the people on the ground,” he said.

“He said he wanted to destroy the gate, and he reversed into it. He destroyed the gate.”

“There was one garda here at the time and he arrested the driver,” he added.

Another witness, John Nolan, said at first he thought the truck driver was looking for directions.

“He appeared to be reversing into the gateway where we were protesting, so we had to move aside,” he said.

“He reversed a lot faster than we through the would and took the gates with him, so he was obviously taking some direct action.”

Mr Nolan also referred to the photograph in circulation of the innocent family killed by the Russian forces.

“He was obviously very emotionally upset, which I can understand having seen the photo myself,” he added.

“There was a garda car up the road at the time but he wasn’t in the immediate vicinity,” he said.

Gardaí sealed off the scene, and the rigid body truck remained reversed into the embassy driveway with the damaged gate visible behind it.

At 3.15 a tow truck came to remove the lorry.

The truck that went into the gate at the Russian Embassy is from Desmond Wisley Ecclesiastical Supplies. When Independent.ie rang the office, a woman who answered said she had only just heard of the incident, and didn’t know whether the driver of the truck was an employee or not.

