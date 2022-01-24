He may be Moscow’s man in Ukraine but in Kiev ‘no one has heard of him’

Yevhen Murayev is supposedly being lined up by Vladimir Putin as the future leader of a pro-Russian government in Ukraine. Photo: Vladislav Musienko

He is supposedly being lined up by Vladimir Putin as the future leader of a pro-Russian government in Ukraine.

But in Kiev, few have even heard of Yevhen Murayev – and those who recognise the name doubt that he wields enough influence to govern the country.

At Maidan Square, the crucible of Ukraine’s 2014 revolution, we were met with puzzled looks when his name was mentioned.

Gregory, a 41-year-old souvenir seller, says he is not familiar with Mr Murayev, a former MP and TV host. But he is not surprised by British intelligence claims that plans are under way in Moscow to install its own government in Kiev.

“It’s always been like this, the Kremlin has always wanted to put a pro-Russian government in Ukraine,” he says.

Nastya, an actress, shakes her head when asked whether she has heard of Mr Murayev. But, as Russia gathers 100,000 troops at Ukraine’s borders, she is confident her country is well equipped to deal with the worst-case scenario of an invasion.

“The Ukrainian military is in good shape, we have the potential to fight back an invasion,” she says.

“And there is a possibility to solve this in a diplomatic way.”

The 27-year-old adds that if the worst did happen, she would even consider joining the army to fight back: “If I have to, I will.”

Viktor, a bus network manager, has a vague idea of who Mr Murayev is, but thinks he is too small-time to be a valuable candidate.

“This is real. Moscow wants their own candidate, but this guy specifically, it’s impossible,” he says. “He’s not a popular guy. No one has heard of him.”

However, we did find one man in Kiev with warmer words for Mr Murayev: Maxim (41) who makes a living by selling pens.

“I’ve heard about him, he has a TV channel. He is someone who always speaks his own mind and never hides his opinion,” he says, adding that he doubted a Russian

invasion of Ukraine was on the cards.

Mr Murayev, who has condemned the 2014 revolution as a Western-backed coup, has laughed off reports that he is a potential candidate to lead a pro-Russian government in Ukraine.

According to a poll by the Razumkov Centre think tank conducted in December 2021, he was ranked seventh among candidates for the 2024 presidential election, with just 6.3pc support.

He founded his own political movement after breaking away from Ukraine’s most popular pro-Russian party.

Maryna Bardina, an MP from President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, describes him as “young, ambitious” and “completely pro-Russian” but sorely lacking in mainstream support.

“In the autumn, he tried to launch a political project – ‘Let’s talk about Ukraine of the future’.

“He put up boards in some cities. But somehow it did not take off and went unnoticed,” she says.

Over the weekend, Mr Murayev posted a number of cryptic statements on Facebook that flirted with the notion of a new leadership in Ukraine, though not an explicitly Russian-led one.

“The time of pro-Western and pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine is gone forever,” he said in one post.

“Ukraine needs new politicians whose policy will be based solely on the principles of the national interests of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

He also posted a Photoshopped image of himself mocked up as James Bond, a tongue-in-cheek reference to catching the attention of British intelligence officers.

In the image, based on a poster for the 2012 film Skyfall, starring Daniel Craig, a tuxedo-wearing Mr Murayev holds a pistol as he gazes at the camera.

But for this international man of mystery, the real conundrum is how he could hold much sway in Kiev with such a low public profile. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

