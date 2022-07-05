| 15.4°C Dublin

Have EU sanctions hurt Russia since it invaded Ukraine? Here’s the truth

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson arrive for a joint news briefing, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 4, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS Expand

Josep Borrell Fontelles

Are the sanctions against Russia useful? Yes, they are already hitting Vladimir Putin and his accomplices hard, and their effects on the Russian economy will increase over time.

Since Russia deliberately violated international law by invading Ukraine, the EU has adopted six packages of sanctions against Moscow. Our measures now target nearly 1,200 individuals and 98 entities in Russia as well as a significant number of sectors of the Russian economy.

