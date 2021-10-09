Havana syndrome hits US embassy in Berlin

President Joe Biden yesterday signed a law that provides financial aid to government personnel afflicted by 'Havana syndrome'.

German police are investigating several cases of ‘Havana syndrome’ at the US Embassy in Berlin – a mysterious ailment believed to have affected 200 US diplomats, officials and family members worldwide.

The syndrome – with symptoms including migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness – emerged in 2016 after dozens of diplomats at the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, complained of the sickness.

In response to a report by the news magazine Der Spiegel, Berlin police said they had since August been investigating an “alleged sonic weapon attack on employees of the US embassy,” but declined to provide further information.

In July, Austria said it was working with US authorities to get to the bottom of a spate of suspected cases among US diplomats in Vienna.