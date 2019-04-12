News Europe

Friday 12 April 2019

Harry and Meghan to keep royal birth 'private'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through the walled public Andalusian Gardens which has exotic plants, flowers and fruit trees during a visit on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images)
Katie O'Malley

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they intend to keep the arrival of their baby secret.

Buckingham Palace released a statement saying Ms Markle and the prince "have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private".

"The duke and duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family," it said.

The announcement comes days after Kensington Palace launched an official Instagram account on behalf of the royal couple, which went onto break the record for the fastest time to gain one million followers.

Royal historian Sarah Gristwood said: "This is further evidence of the duke and duchess's very strong desire to do things their way."

Royal photographer Tim Rooke said he thinks the first time we may see the couple's newborn could be via their new Instagram account. (© Independent News Service)

