Harry and Meghan to keep royal birth 'private'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they intend to keep the arrival of their baby secret.

Buckingham Palace released a statement saying Ms Markle and the prince "have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private".

"The duke and duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family," it said.

The announcement comes days after Kensington Palace launched an official Instagram account on behalf of the royal couple, which went onto break the record for the fastest time to gain one million followers.

Royal historian Sarah Gristwood said: "This is further evidence of the duke and duchess's very strong desire to do things their way."

Royal photographer Tim Rooke said he thinks the first time we may see the couple's newborn could be via their new Instagram account. (© Independent News Service)

