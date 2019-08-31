Hard-line Di Maio demands threaten new Italian coalition before it starts

Italy's 5-Star Movement will only enter a coalition with the opposition Democratic Party (PD) if it agrees to a string of policy demands, the 5-Star leader said yesterday, setting an uncompromising tone for the negotiations.

Luigi Di Maio's hard-line message dented growing optimism a deal might be at hand, and a surprised PD sought immediate clarification 5-Star still wanted an accord.

The previous coalition made up of 5-Star and the far-right League collapsed earlier this month when League leader Matteo Salvini withdrew from the alliance, hoping to trigger an early election.

But his move backfired when 5-Star and PD unexpectedly said they would be willing to try to lay aside old animosities and forge a new coalition, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte remaining at the helm.

However, Mr Di Maio struck an intransigent line following talks with Mr Conte, saying PD would have to back an array of policies if it wanted to govern - including measures the group has already denounced.

"Our programme points are clear. If they are included in the government programme, then we can start. If not, it would be better to go back to elections, and, I might add, as soon as possible," he said.

Among the measures he mentioned were a drive to cut the number of parliamentarians, the revocation of the motorway concession of Italian firm Atlantia and the acceptance of a recent law aimed at clamping down on migrant sea rescues.

PD deputy leader Andrea Orlando described Di Maio's remarks as "incomprehensible". "Have you changed your mind? Say it clearly," he wrote on Twitter.

Financial markets had welcomed Mr Conte's re-appointment earlier this week as a sign early elections could be avoided. Italy's 10-year borrowing costs have dropped to an all-time low and the blue-chip index was on course for its best weekly performance in six months.

A 5-Star/PD tie up was also seen as likely to soothe Italy's fractious ties with the European Union, after a series of spats over public spending orchestrated in part by the eurosceptic League.

If talks between 5-Star and PD fall apart even before a government can take office, President Sergio Mattarella will have to call elections some three-and-a-half years early.

On accepting the mandate to form a government Mr Conte said his priority was a budget which averted a VAT hike, protected savers and offered solid prospects for economic growth and social development. VAT is to rise from January 1 unless the government can find €23bn elsewhere.

Mr Salvini had promised swingeing tax cuts for 2020 which economists warned could put unsustainable pressure on Italy's towering debt mountain.

