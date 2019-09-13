Hand-holding 'Lovers of Modena' skeletons were both men

A pair of ancient skeletons found in Italy and nicknamed the 'Lovers of Modena' have been revealed to be men.

A pair of ancient skeletons found in Italy and nicknamed the 'Lovers of Modena' have been revealed to be men.

The nickname was given to the skeletons, which date to around the fifth century AD, because they were buried holding hands in a cemetery near Modena in northern Italy.

Since their discovery in 2009, it was assumed they were a man and a woman, perhaps a husband and wife - but the poor preservation of the bones meant that scientists could not be certain. Now, their gender has been revealed using new techniques based on the protein of tooth enamel.

"We were able to confidently classify them as males," scientists from the University of Bologna said in the journal 'Scientific Reports'.

The exact relationship between the two men remains a mystery.

Researchers are convinced they were intentionally buried hand in hand and suggest they may have been brothers, or soldiers who died together in battle.

The latter theory is supported by the fact that other skeletons found in the cemetery showed signs of trauma, "likely related to their violent death during war conflicts", the team said.

It was unlikely the men were gay, the scientists said. Social attitudes and Christian beliefs meant that this would have been severely frowned on during the era in which the men died.

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk