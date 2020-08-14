Half-a-billion-year-old fossil has the same eye as modern-day bees

Examination: The study of the fossilised trilobite eye showed it had internal structures similar to that of modern insects. PHOTO: PA

The internal structure of a 429-million-year-old fossilised trilobite eye is almost identical to that of modern bees, researchers say.

The principles of vision in many insects and crustaceans today are at least half-a-billion-years old, the findings suggest.

Researchers used digital microscopy to re-examine a fossilised trilobite that was discovered in 1846 in modern-day Czech Republic. Trilobites are a group of extinct marine arthropods - invertebrate animals that have an exoskeleton, a segmented body and paired jointed appendages. The fossil is less than two millimetres high, with two protruding eyes on the back of its head, one of which has broken off.

Brigitte Schoenemann from the University of Cologne and Euan Clarkson from the University of Edinburgh reported their findings in the Scientific Reports journal. They found a number of internal structures that are similar to those of the compound eyes of many modern insects and crustaceans.

They include their visual units known as ommatidia that contain light-detecting cells grouped around a transparent tube called a rhabdom.

The researchers suggest that a dark ring surrounding each individual visual unit is made from pigment cells that acted as barriers between them.

Each visual unit is topped with a thick lens and the remains of what the authors suggest is a flat crystalline cone that light passed through before being focused on to the rhabdom. They say that the small size of its visual units indicates the trilobite lived in bright, shallow waters and was probably active during the day, as smaller-diameter lenses are efficient at capturing light under bright conditions.

Irish Independent