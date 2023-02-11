Hail of missiles begins Vladimir Putin’s new offensive, as Ukrainian officials insist arms are the ‘best way to stop Russian arrogance’

Russia yesterday launched its heaviest bombardment on southern Ukraine since the start of the war, as officials warned Moscow’s major offensive had “definitely” started.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russian forces had fired multiple missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers and Iranian-built kamikaze drones at targets across the country.

Moscow also launched 35 S-300 missiles, usually used for air defence, at ground targets, Yuriy Ignat, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman, added.

The missile attack on Ukraine was the 14th mass strike since October, with bombing mainly focused on the country’s energy network.

The latest strikes came as Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, returned from a mini-European tour of London, Paris and Brussels, where he urged allies to deliver long-range missiles and fighter jets to bolster his military’s defences.

“Arms for Ukraine – the best way to stop Russian arrogance,” Andriy Yermak, Mr Zelensky’s chief of staff, said after the attacks.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, wrote on social media that Russia’s “intention is the same: mass destruction and killing. Enough talk and political hesitation”.

The strikes also coincided with the launch of a major Russian offensive that Kyiv predicted would take place before the first anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian officials said.

Intelligence officers in Kyiv have published details of what they believe to be an attempt by Russia to capture the remaining unoccupied parts of the Donbas, as well as target Zaporizhzhia in the south.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Donetsk, said the offensive had “definitely” started.

Serhiy Haidai, Luhansk’s governor, told Radio NV: “Over the past week to 10 days, the frequency of shelling has increased. The daily number of attacks has increased.

“In real terms, this is part of the full-scale offensive planned by the Russians.”

Russia is thought to be scoring incremental gains on the battlefield as it closes in on the key city of Bakhmut.

However, their forces have likely lost dozens of armoured vehicles during a failed attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Vuhledar, British intelligence said yesterday.

Vuhledar, a Ukrainian-held bastion at the strategic intersection between the eastern and southern front lines, has seen some of the bloodiest fighting of the war as Russia continues a relentless assault on the eastern front.

“Russian troops likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armoured vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in a daily briefing.

Russia’s defence ministry has not commented on the report but it said military operations near Vuhledar and the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine – which Russia has been trying to encircle – are progressing well.

Putin’s forces have been making clear, if gradual, advances in the area in the past month, notably capturing the salt-mining town of Soledar to Bakhmut’s north.

Russian military bloggers, often highly critical of the performance of the country’s military top brass in Ukraine, have also spoken of the reported losses in Vuhledar.

One said earlier this week that 31 armoured vehicles had been destroyed by Ukrainian drones after being sent in without the cover of artillery, reposting images from a Ukrainian Telegram channel that shares combat zone photos.

“31 armoured vehicles of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade from the Russian Pacific Fleet were destroyed during an assault on Vuhledar,” the Moscow Calling military blogger said.

Grey Zone, the semi-official Telegram channel of the Wagner mercenary group, said in a post that “a disaster is unfolding around Vuhledar, and it is unfolding again and again”.

As the anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches on February 24, Kyiv says Moscow has sacrificed wave upon wave of soldiers and mercenaries in a pointless assault to notch up territorial gains in the region.

As Russia launched yesterday’s missile attacks, explosions rang out in Kyiv as an air-raid alert was declared throughout the war-torn country.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s commander in chief, said two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea and crossed Moldovan and Romanian airspace before flying back into Ukraine.

He claimed Ukraine’s air defence systems could have downed the Russian weapons but opted not to risk hitting residents in neighbouring countries.

As air-raid alerts went off four times in Kyiv yesterday, some rushed to shelter but many others seemed apathetic about yet another wave of missiles.

“Air defence working massively in Kyiv,” Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian MP wrote on Twitter: “Apart from that the city is extra quiet, as if before a storm.”