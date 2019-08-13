Gun suspect in attempted terror attack at Norway mosque appears before court 'bruised but smiling'

A suspected gunman accused of an attempted terrorist attack on a Norwegian mosque and separately killing his stepsister has appeared in court looking bruised and scratched, but smiling.

Philip Manshaus (21) did not speak, and his defence lawyer Unni Fries said he "will use his right not to explain himself for now". Manshaus was arrested on Saturday after entering a mosque in Baerum, an Oslo suburb, where three men were preparing for Sunday's Eid celebrations.

Police said he was waving weapons and several shots were fired but did not specify what type of weapon was used.

The court jailed Manshaus in pre-trial detention for four weeks.

One person was slightly injured before people inside the mosque held the suspect down until police arrived on the scene. Police then raided his nearby house and found the body of his stepsister (17).

