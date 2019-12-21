News Europe

Gun enthusiast who lived with mother blamed for FSB attack

 

It remains unclear what Manyurov’s motive for the attack was. Photo: PA
Polina Ivanova

A former security guard has been identified as the man who opened fire on the headquarters of the FSB security service in Moscow, killing two agents.

Yevgeny Manyurov (39) killed one FSB employee outright outside the agency's main building, the former headquarters of the Soviet-era KGB, on Thursday evening, before he was shot dead himself.

He wounded five other people, one of whom later died from his wounds in hospital, bringing the death toll to two, excluding the gunman, investigators said yesterday.

It remains unclear what Manyurov's motive for the attack was.

Neighbours at the rundown Soviet-era apartment block where he lived with his mother in the town of Podolsk outside Moscow told Reuters yesterday that he was a quiet gun enthusiast who kept to himself.

