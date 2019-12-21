Gun enthusiast who lived with mother blamed for FSB attack

A former security guard has been identified as the man who opened fire on the headquarters of the FSB security service in Moscow, killing two agents.

A former security guard has been identified as the man who opened fire on the headquarters of the FSB security service in Moscow, killing two agents.

Yevgeny Manyurov (39) killed one FSB employee outright outside the agency's main building, the former headquarters of the Soviet-era KGB, on Thursday evening, before he was shot dead himself.

He wounded five other people, one of whom later died from his wounds in hospital, bringing the death toll to two, excluding the gunman, investigators said yesterday.

It remains unclear what Manyurov's motive for the attack was.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In