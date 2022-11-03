Greta Thunberg turns her attention to ‘racist’ capitalism and decries COP27

From a climate change campaigner to presenting a new far-Left political agenda against “racist” capitalism, meet the new Greta Thunberg.

The 19-year-old Swedish activist has said that as well as tackling climate action, she has thrown her weight behind defeating the West’s “oppressive” capitalist system.

At her book launch in London, she said the world’s “normal” – dictated by the people in power – has caused the climate breakdown.

She said: “We are never going back to normal again because ‘normal’ was already a crisis. What we refer to as normal is an extreme system built on exploitation of people and the planet. It is a system defined by colonialism, imperialism, oppression and genocide by the so-called global north to accumulate wealth that still shapes our current world order.”

She said the climate crisis is rooted in “racist, oppressive extractivism that is exploiting both people and the planet to maximise short-term profits for a few”.

Ms Thunberg made the comments at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the launch of The Climate Book on Sunday night. People pointed out the political emphasis on social media, with author Michael Shellenberger tweeting that “this is proof that Greta hates capitalism for reasons that have nothing whatsoever to do with climate change”.

Ms Thunberg described COP27 as a forum for “green-washing” and said she would not attend. This year’s conference takes place from this Sunday until November 18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

She said: “Of course it’s very symbolic that it’s held in a tourist centre – a tourist paradise – in a country that violates most of the basic human rights, and many world leaders are too busy to go there.”

