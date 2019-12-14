News Europe

Sunday 15 December 2019

Greta Thunberg scorns Donald Trump's 'chill' tweet

Has no chill: Activist Greta Thunberg gives a speech during the Friday for Future strike on climate emergency, in Turin, Italy. Photo: Getty Images
Alistair Mason

Greta Thunberg has hit back at Donald Trump after the US president told her to "chill" and "go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend".

Trump was responding to the 16-year-old climate activist being named 'Time' magazine's Person Of The Year.

He tweeted: "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

In response, Greta changed her Twitter bio to: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

Her Twitter bio recently described her as a "kind but poorly informed teenager" in response to comments from Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Irish Independent

