Greta Thunberg scorns Donald Trump's 'chill' tweet

Greta Thunberg has hit back at Donald Trump after the US president told her to "chill" and "go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend".

Greta Thunberg has hit back at Donald Trump after the US president told her to "chill" and "go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend".

Trump was responding to the 16-year-old climate activist being named 'Time' magazine's Person Of The Year.

He tweeted: "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

In response, Greta changed her Twitter bio to: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In