Greta: 'Our whole society is just one big nudist party'

Preparing for her appearance before the UN General Assembly last year, Greta Thunberg found herself constantly interrupted by world leaders, including UN chief Antonio Guterres and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had formed a queue to speak to her and take selfies.

"Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, waits in line but doesn't quite make it before it's time for the event to start," Thunberg recalls.

Such surreal memories for a teenager form the opening to a 75-minute monologue broadcast on Swedish public radio yesterday that soon shifts to the serious matter of climate change that's at the heart of Thunberg's work.

The 17-year-old has become a global figurehead of the youth climate movement since she started her one-woman protests outside the Swedish parliament in 2018.

Thunberg's blunt words to presidents and prime ministers, peppered with scientific facts about the need to urgently cut greenhouse gas emissions, have won her praise and awards, but also the occasional pushback and even death threats.

To Thunberg's disappointment, her message doesn't seem to be getting through, even to those leaders who applaud her work.

The message is certainly stark: Thunberg cites a UN report that estimates the world can only keep emitting the current amount of carbon dioxide for the next seven-and-a-half years. Any longer and it becomes impossible to meet the Paris Climate Agreement's ambitious goal of keeping global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5°C this century.

Most governments refuse to accept the idea that the world has only a fixed "carbon budget" left, because it implies that a shift away from fossil fuel will need to happen in just a few years.

"Do you remember the London Olympics? Gangnam Style or the first Hunger Games movie?" Thunberg asks her audience on Swedish radio station P1. "Those things all happened about seven or eight years ago. That's the amount of time we're talking about."

Her months-long journey from Sweden to America's east coast and back, highlighted the impact that global warming is already having, from melting glaciers to fiercer forest fire seasons, Thunberg said.

It also opened her eyes to economic and social disparities affecting, in particular, indigenous, black and minority communities, voices she has sought to amplify in the climate debate.

"The climate and sustainability crisis is not a fair crisis," Thunberg says. "The ones who'll be hit hardest from its consequences are often the ones who have done the least to cause the problem in the first place."

Thunberg blasts governments and businesses that use what she calls "creative accounting" to make their emissions look lower than they are and apply the word "green" to industries that are not.

"The emperors are naked. Every single one," she says. "It turns out our whole society is just one big nudist party."

Some critics have accused Thunberg of being a doom-monger, but she insists that her message is one of hope, not despair.

"There are signs of change, of awakening," she says. "Just take the 'Me Too' movement, 'Black Lives Matter' or the school strike movement (for climate action) for instance," she says.

