Greens top poll to turn up heat on Merkel party

Angela Merkel's successor as leader of Germany's ruling Christian Democrats party is under growing pressure after it was forced into second place by the Greens in a series of opinion polls.

Three polls published in three days last week showed the Greens pulling ahead of the CDU, making them the country's most popular party for the first time since they were founded.

The latest, a Forsa GmbH poll published on Saturday, put the Greens on 27pc, three points ahead of the CDU - a historical low for Germany's traditional governing party.

The Greens have enjoyed a surge in popularity in recent months amid growing concern about climate change. They overtook the Social Democrats earlier this year.

Critics within the CDU have blamed Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who took over from Mrs Merkel as party leader in December, for a string of tactical errors. Particular criticism has been levelled at the party's chaotic performance during the campaign for the European elections last month.

