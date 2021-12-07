Greens approve deal to form coalition government in Germany

Designated German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach attends a presentation of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) at the party headquarters in Berlin yesterday. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Germany’s environmentalist Greens say their members have approved a deal to form a new coalition government with two other parties, clearing the way for parliament to elect Olaf Scholz as chancellor.

The Greens’ membership ballot was the last hurdle for the coalition deal reached last month. The other two parties – Mr Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democrats – overwhelmingly approved the agreement at weekend conventions.

The Greens were the only party to put the accord to a ballot of rank-and-file members. Their general secretary, Michael Kellner, said yesterday that it was backed by 86pc of those who voted.

Mr Scholz is due to be elected as chancellor in parliament on Wednesday, ending the 16-year tenure of outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mr Scholz announced yesterday that an epidemiologist who has been a prominent voice of caution in the coronavirus pandemic will be Germany’s new health minister, part of a team that includes the first woman to become the country’s top security official.



The most closely watched appointment was that of the health minister, as Germany struggles to bring down its highest coronavirus infection rates of the pandemic so far. Mr Scholz chose Karl Lauterbach, an epidemiologist and media-savvy politician who lacks executive experience but has been one of Germany’s most prominent voices urging caution and strict measures against Covid-19 since the pandemic started.

“The pandemic is far from over,” said Mr Scholz, arguing that “most people in this country certainly wanted the next health minister to be a specialist who can really do it well, and for him to be called Karl Lauterbach.”

Federal and state leaders last week announced tough new restrictions that largely

target unvaccinated people. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate.

Asked about prospects for the Christmas period, Mr Lauterbach said that “an important aim must be to bring the case numbers down so far that we can recommend travel without endangering people.”

Announcing his choices for the interior and defence portfolios, Mr Scholz said that “security will be in the hands of strong women in this government.”

Nancy Faeser, a lawyer who heads the party’s branch in the central state of Hesse, was an unexpected choice to become Germany’s first female interior minister, a post that includes oversight of federal police forces and the domestic intelligence agency.

Ms Faeser said that a major focus will be fighting far-right extremism, which she called “the biggest threat” to the country.

Outgoing Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht will become the new defence minister.

Klara Geywitz, a senior Social Democrat from eastern Germany who was Mr Scholz’s partner in a failed bid for the party leadership in 2019, will head a new construction ministry. Outgoing Environment Minister Svenja Schulze becomes the minister for international development. Labour Minister Hubertus Heil will remain in his job.

Mr Scholz’s chief of staff will be Wolfgang Schmidt, a long-time confidant of the incoming leader who has been his deputy finance minister in the outgoing government.



Mr Scholz had pledged a gender-balanced Cabinet – which it is, if one doesn’t count the chancellor. He said his own party’s choices reflected the fact that women should “have half of the power.”