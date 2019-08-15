Green Greta: Setting sail for UN summits on climate change

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has set sail from Plymouth in the UK to attend UN summits in New York and Chile on tackling global warming.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has set sail from Plymouth in the UK to attend UN summits in New York and Chile on tackling global warming.

The 16-year-old is making the trip across the Atlantic on a high-tech racing yacht, the Malizia II, so she can attend high-profile climate events without using planes or cruise ships which emit greenhouse gas emissions.

The Swedish teenager, whose "school strikes" have inspired a global protest movement by young people demanding urgent action on climate change, has previously addressed the annual UN climate conference in Poland and claimed "our house is on fire".

The teenager said her two-week trip would have challenges including seasickness but said many people in the world were suffering a lot more than that. "I will just have to see, get on the boat and see what happens, and that is also very exciting.

"I've never done anything like this before, I can't really say what's going to be the biggest challenge, I will have to find that out," she said.

Irish Independent