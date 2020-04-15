Unaccompanied children refugees from the overcrowded migrant camps on the north Aegean Sea islands, Greece, walk towards the gates of the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens to travel to Luxembourg. Photo: Orestis Panagiotou/Pool via AP

Greece transferred a dozen unaccompanied children from overcrowded migrant camps to Luxembourg yesterday, the first of more than 1,000 relocations being rushed through amid concerns over the impact of the coronavirus on vulnerable groups.

Another group of 50 children is expected to fly from Athens to Germany on Saturday, and 20 more will head to Switzerland later. Greece hopes to relocate some 1,600 unaccompanied minors in all.

The children relocated yesterday were aged between 11 and 15. Ten were from Afghanistan and two from Syria.

At least 5,200 migrant children from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and African countries currently live in Greece, many in harsh conditions in camps on islands in the Aegean.

Deputy migration minister, Giorgos Koumoutsakos, said that although the number of children was small, it sent a message for others to follow Luxembourg's example.

Recession

"Greece faces a crisis within a crisis - migration and the pandemic together," he said. "The combination makes an already difficult situation even more so, and more complex."

Having imposed a lockdown early on, Greece has weathered the coronavirus pandemic relatively well compared to many other European countries, with 2,170 confirmed cases and 101 deaths.

But its economy, emerging from a decade-long recession following a debt crisis, is expected to suffer badly from a collapse in tourism bookings.

Human Rights Watch this week called on Greece to release all unaccompanied minors, saying their detention in overcrowded camps or police cells heightened the risk of contracting Covid-19.

"The importance of this crucial initiative is amplified due to the challenges we all face from Covid-19," said Ola Henrikson of the International Organisation of Migration.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing conflicts and poverty used Greece as a springboard to other European countries in 2015 and 2016, when an EU-brokered accord with Turkey halted the flow.

Turkey now hosts about 3.4million refugees and migrants, while Greece has about 120,000 waiting for asylum applications to be processed.

Irish Independent