Greek police arrest five migrants over Lesbos fire

Men make their way at the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. Photo: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek police have detained five migrants over a fire that razed the Moria refugee camp to the ground, the Greek government said yesterday, as thousands of displaced people refused to move to a new facility and demanded to leave Lesbos island.

Authorities were searching for one more person, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisohoidis said.

More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, were left without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water after a fire tore through the overcrowded Moria migrant camp a week ago.

Greek authorities believe the fire was deliberately lit by camp occupants after quarantine measures were imposed following the discovery of Covid cases on the site.

Yesterday, Government officials in Berlin said Germany could take in up to 1,500 people stranded by the fire, in addition to the 100-150 Berlin has already agreed to take in.

Irish Independent