Monday 30 July 2018

Greek PM visits wildfire-stricken town after criticism

Burnt houses and trees following the devastating wildfire in Mati, Greece (Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi via AP)
Orthodox faithful attend a memorial service for the victims of a forest fire, inside a church at Mati village, east of Athens, Sunday, July 29, 2018. Hundreds of worshippers attended a memorial service in Mati for the dozens who perished in a wildfire that devastated the seaside resort. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
The interior of a burnt house is seen following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Burned cars are collected together at an old football field in Rafina (AP)

Costas Pitas

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met survivors of a wildfire that killed at least 91 people during his first visit to the town of Mati on Monday, after facing criticism for the government's response to the blaze.

Fires began a week ago in the coastal resort, which is 30 km (17 miles) east of Athens, and Tsipras has been attacked by opposition parties for the government's handling of the disaster, which also left dozens injured.

Mr Tsipras has accepted full political responsibility and pledged a series of changes, including a crackdown on illegal and haphazard construction that is thought to have worsened the blaze.

He spent around an hour in the area and met locals, firefighters and police officers, his office said in a statement.

"Today I visited the place of tragedy," Mr Tsipras tweeted.

"(I have) untold grief but also immense respect for those who fought an uneven battle with the flames," he said.

A total of 25 people are still missing and 28 bodies have yet to be identified, the fire brigade said on Sunday.

Greeks were expected to gather outside parliament to light candles in memory of those who lost their lives later on Monday.

Mr Tsipras' visit comes a week after the disaster and aides said that he had been busy coordinating the response from Athens. His coalition partner went to Mati on Thursday and was shouted at by survivors.

Online Editors

