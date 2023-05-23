Greece will go back to polls after PM’s huge victory

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during his main election campaign rally in Athens. Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis/AP© Thanassis Stavrakis

Nicholas Paphitis

Greece faces new national elections as early as June 25, with prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirming he would not try to build a coalition government – despite having dominated the ballot hours earlier by the most decisive margin in half a century.