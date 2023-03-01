| 7.4°C Dublin

Greece train crash: At least 36 dead and almost 100 injured, as no Irish casualties reported in high speed collision

Department of Foreign Affairs says it is monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide consular assistance

Rescue crews operate at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Rescue crews operate at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Rescue crews operate at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Rescue crews operate at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Niamh McGovern, Costas Kantouris and Derek Gatopoulos

There are no Irish casualties reported in a Greek train crash which killed 36 people and injured nearly 100.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was monitoring the situation but as yet has not heard of any Irish hurt in the incident.

