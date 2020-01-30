Greece to build floating barrier to stop migrants
The government in Greece wants to use a floating barrier to help stop migrants from reaching the Greek islands from the nearby coast of Turkey.
The Defence Ministry has invited private contractors to bid on supplying a 2.7km-long floating fence within three months, according to information available on a government procurement website yesterday. No details were given on when the barrier might be installed.
A resurgence in the number of migrants and refugees arriving by sea to Lesbos and other eastern Greek islands has caused severe overcrowding at refugee camps.
The netted barrier would rise 50cm above water and be designed to hold flashing lights, the submission said.
The Defence Ministry estimates the project will cost €500,000, which includes four years of maintenance.
The government's description says the "floating barrier system" needs to be built "with non-military specifications" and "specific features for carrying out the mission of (maritime agencies) in managing the refugee crisis".
"This contract process will be executed by the Defence Ministry but is for civilian use - a process similar to that used for the supply of other equipment for (camps) housing refugees and migrants," an official said.
Greece's six-month-old centre-right government plans to set up detention facilities for migrants denied asylum and to speed up deportations back to Turkey.
Nearly 60,000 migrants and refugees made the crossing to the islands last year, nearly double the number recorded in 2018, according to data from the UN refugee agency.
