Greece to build floating barrier to stop migrants

The government in Greece wants to use a floating barrier to help stop migrants from reaching the Greek islands from the nearby coast of Turkey.

The Defence Ministry has invited private contractors to bid on supplying a 2.7km-long floating fence within three months, according to information available on a government procurement website yesterday. No details were given on when the barrier might be installed.

A resurgence in the number of migrants and refugees arriving by sea to Lesbos and other eastern Greek islands has caused severe overcrowding at refugee camps.

The netted barrier would rise 50cm above water and be designed to hold flashing lights, the submission said.

