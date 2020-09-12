Greece sets up tents for refugees left with no shelter after fire at camp

Bleak: Some of the former occupants of the refugee camp at Moria. Photo: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

Greece began setting up tents for thousands of migrants left without shelter on the island of Lesbos after a fire destroyed Greece's biggest refugee camp three days ago.

With more than 12,000 former occupants of the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp now camping out in fields and along roadsides without food or water and threatened by a possible spread of coronavirus infections, the need for a solution has become increasingly urgent.

But the Greek government has been forced to tread warily due to growing anger among residents of an island whose location a few kilometres off the Turkish coast has kept them on the frontline of Europe's migrant crisis for years.

"Moria is a monstrosity," Dimitris Koursoubas, a senior official responsible for migration in the northern Aegean islands, said, adding the fire which destroyed the camp presented a "tragic opportunity" to find a new solution.

"We want all the migrants out, for national reasons. Moria is over," he said.

Hoping to avoid a repeat of protests seen earlier this year, island authorities have not said where the shelters are being set up but helicopters with tents and other materials could be seen landing a few miles from the main port of Mytilene.

Greek officials say they believe the fire in the Moria camp was deliberately lit by migrants reacting to quarantine measures after Covid-19 was detected in the camp last week.

But the emergency has once again highlighted Europe's patchy response to a ­multi-year crisis that has seen more than a million migrants reach its shores, often on board flimsy vessels and fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East and beyond.

"The clock has run out on how long Europe can be without a migration policy. Now is the time to change this," Margaritis Schinas, the European commissioner responsible for migration and asylum policy, said at a press conference in Brussels.

Mediterranean countries such as Greece and Italy, where most migrant boats arrive, have long demanded that other EU states take in more asylum seekers but Hungary and Poland, among others, have refused to share the burden.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, speaking alongside Mr Schinas, said France and Germany had agreed to take in most of some 400 minors who have been moved from Lesbos to the Greek mainland.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said: "We want to show solidarity with Greece that lives up to European values."

But there has been no wider agreement on resettlement and Greek authorities have refused any mass transfers off the island of Lesbos.

"Life meets death here," said Eftychia Sougioultzi, a 64-year-old local woman, visiting a cemetery where her daughter is buried.

"Yesterday I saw children sobbing, sleeping among the graves."

For the migrants, who are mostly from Syria and Afghanistan, the outlook is bleak.

"Moria is finished," said Zohra, a 25-year-old Afghan woman. "We are two days on the road - no water, no food, very cold at night."

The World Health Organisation said it was sending two emergency medical teams. Officials also said 200,000 rapid Covid-19 tests had been brought to the island to handle a possible upsurge in cases from the camp, which was placed under quarantine last week after a 40-year-old man tested positive.

In the chaos following Wednesday's fire, authorities have lost track of at least 35 people who had tested ­positive for the virus.

The camp had been under lockdown because of the presence of the coronavirus. That order was due to run until mid-September.

NGOs have regularly raised concerns about the camp at Moria, claiming that it had a capacity of less than 3,000 people, yet housed more than 10,000 people.

"Moria is a sharp reminder to all of us for what we need to change in Europe," EU commissioner Mr Schinas said.

