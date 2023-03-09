| 2.4°C Dublin

Greece sees more huge protests and strikes over fatal train crash

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Greece yesterday and workers went on strike in the biggest show of public anger yet over the country’s train disaster that killed 57 people last week.

The crash on February 28 has stirred public outrage over the crumbling state of the rail network. Striking workers say years of neglect, underinvestment and understaffing – a legacy of Greece’s decade-long debt crisis – are to blame.

