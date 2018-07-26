Greece says 'serious indications' of arson behind deadly wildfire

Greece has "serious indications" that arson caused a wildfire that soared near Athens on Monday, killing at least 83 people and injuring scores, Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Toskas said on Thursday.

Grief became tinged with anger in Greece on Thursday as rescuers searched scorched land and the coastline for survivors, three days after a wildfire destroyed a small town outside Athens and killed at least 83 people.

In a nation numbed by the scale of devastation, desperate relatives appeared on television to plead for information on those missing, while questions mounted why so many were trapped by a wall of flame in streets with no exit route at Mati.

"This shouldn't have happened, people perished for no reason," a tearful woman shouted at Defence Minister Panos Kammenos as he visited the town and nearby fire-ravaged areas. "You left us at God's mercy!"

It was unclear why there was no evacuation order, with the fire brigade, local administration and central government each saying the other was responsible.

With the toll from Greece's deadliest wildfire in decades expected to rise further, about 300 firemen and volunteers combed the area for dozens still missing.

Reuters