Greece demands €377bn from Germans over war

Greece has formally requested talks with Germany over its demand for Second World War reparations, it emerged yesterday.

Athens is claiming up to €377bn from Germany for damage and suffering inflicted during the Nazi occupation of Greece.

It recently handed over a diplomatic request for talks on the issue, the German foreign ministry confirmed.

There was no immediate response from Angela Merkel's government, which has so far refused to discuss the demands, insisting the issue of Second World War reparations was settled finally by the 1990 international agreement on the reunification of Germany.

"Germany is fully aware of its historic responsibilities," a spokesman said.

"The federal government is doing everything to ensure that Germany and Greece have good relationships as partners and that they support each other for the good of both countries."

Germany is desperate to avoid reopening the question of wartime reparations, fearing a flood of claims.

In addition to the Greek demands, Poland has called for almost €800bn.

There has been talk of reparations for many years in Greece, but the government was forced to make a formal demand after MPs voted in April to demand up to €377bn. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent