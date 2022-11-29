Government threatens to step in as Paris mayor runs up debts of €7.7bn

Emmanuel Macron’s government has threatened to take control of Paris’s budget after Anne Hidalgo, its Socialist mayor, ran up debts of €7.7bn.

Clement Beaune, France’s transport minister, told Le Journal du Dimanche that placing Paris “under trusteeship” could “not be ruled out” given the parlous state of Parisian finances.

The city’s debt, which was zero in 2000, has doubled since 2014 when Ms Hidalgo became mayor.

“It’s very serious,” Mr Beaune said, while adding: “I wouldn’t wish for [guardianship] as it would be an extremely negative last resort and I’m attached to freedom, the autonomy of local authorities and responsibility in politics.”

Ms Hidalgo, who fell out of this year’s presidential race with just 1.7pc of the vote, has faced fierce opposition criticism for presiding over a massive rise in debt and breaking a campaign promise by placing a 50pc housing tax increase on the capital to avoid bankruptcy.

Gabriel Attal, Mr Macron’s public accounts minister, went further as he denounced her “calamitous financial management” by likening a social housing loan system that left a €1bn hole in city finances to a “Ponzi scheme”.

“The state cannot plug all the management problems of Paris town hall,” he said. “There are more civil servants in Paris than in the European Commission,” Mr Attal added, pointing out that the figure surpassed the 50,000 mark.

Ms Hidalgo rejected the criticism as “lies that cast aspersions on [the city’s] honour and its credibility” as she said last week that she was suing the minister for slander over the Ponzi scheme remark.

