Sweden has dismissed an outburst from Donald Trump after US rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with assault, saying the country's judicial system was independent of politics.

Government 'cannot interfere' in rapper's case despite Trump's call

Best known for his song 'Praise the Lord', the 30-year-old performer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained three weeks ago following a street altercation with two men in Stockholm on June 30.

A$AP Rocky, who was charged on Thursday, will go on trial next week.

Mr Trump, who last week urged Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to free the rapper, tweeted on Thursday saying he was "very disappointed" in Mr Lofven and he demanded: "Treat Americans fairly!"

But a spokesman for the Swedish government said yesterday the government would not get involved in the case.

"In Sweden everyone is equal before the law and... the government cannot interfere in legal proceedings," the spokesman said.

Mr Trump has said he would personally vouch for Mr Mayers's bail.

Sweden does not have a bail system.

Irish Independent