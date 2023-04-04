| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

‘Golden bust assassin’ has been framed, says husband

Daria Trepova inside the Russian Investigative Committee building in St Petersburg. Photo: Via Reuters Expand
Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. Photo: Via Reuters Expand

Close

Daria Trepova inside the Russian Investigative Committee building in St Petersburg. Photo: Via Reuters

Daria Trepova inside the Russian Investigative Committee building in St Petersburg. Photo: Via Reuters

Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. Photo: Via Reuters

Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. Photo: Via Reuters

/

Daria Trepova inside the Russian Investigative Committee building in St Petersburg. Photo: Via Reuters

James Kilner

The alleged assassin of a Kremlin propagandist was framed by Russia’s FSB security service, her husband has claimed.

Daria Trepova (26) is accused of carrying a small hollowed-out golden bust containing a bomb into a cafe where Vladlen Tatarsky, the Kremlin propagandist, was holding a meeting on Sunday.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Most Watched

Privacy