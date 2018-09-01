Going natural: Gaga shows 'vulnerability' in film

Lady Gaga, the pop singer rarely seen without strikingly coiffed hair and heavy makeup, said yesterday she had to go natural for her first starring role in a movie.

Gaga plays a girl-next-door character who achieves her dream of becoming a famous singer in 'A Star Is Born', directed by co-star Bradley Cooper.

"He wanted to see me with nothing," Gaga said ahead of the film's world première at the Venice Film Festival.

"He said: 'I want no make-up on your face'. And so this vulnerability was something he brought out of me."

In the movie, Gaga's character Ally is told her nose is too big and will prevent her becoming a success, something the 32-year-old said she empathised with.

"When I was first starting out, you know, I was not the most beautiful girl in the room," she said, adding that her faith in her own song-writing talent allowed her to forge ahead.

