Gloves off in Germany as party rivals square up to succeed Merkel

Bavarian leader Markus Soeder has joined the race to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after Germany’s election in September.

The move sets up a fight with the head of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party for the nomination in her governing conservative bloc.

Mr Soeder and CDU party chairman Armin Laschet both declared their bid for the chancellorship at a news conference in Berlin at the weekend, leading toward a potential decision as early as this week.

Leadership committees of the CDU and Mr Soeder’s Christian Social Union (CSU) party are meeting separately today to set the stage for the next steps in the nomination.

Mrs Merkel (66) won’t be running for another term and her departure after 16 years in office has opened the field for who will lead Europe’s biggest economy. She hasn’t taken sides in the race, even though Mr Laschet is from her party.

“The cards are on the table now,” said Mr Soeder, who heads the CSU, adding that the election challenge faced by Mrs Merkel’s bloc is “serious”.

The Bavarian premier played up surveys suggesting he’s more popular than his rival, saying it’s important that the conservative candidate has broad backing among party members and the public.

Mr Soeder’s chances could hinge on whether the two parties agree to have their leadership members hash out the candidacy or decide to open it up to their joint parliamentary caucus in Berlin, where many lawmakers support Mr Soeder.

Mr Laschet indicated yesterday that he’d be asking the CDU’s national leadership to back his candidacy today.

“Our goal at this time, with a chancellor who is leaving office, is to foster as much unity between the CDU and CSU as possible,” Mr Laschet said. “There’s a lot at stake. Europe is watching how Germany develops.”

The CDU and the CSU traditionally field a joint candidate for chancellor.

Mr Soeder’s entry signals a gloves-off contest between two sister parties whose alliance has helped ensure Germany’s political stability since the end of World War II. His announcement throws the ball into the court of the CDU.

National polls put support for the CDU-CSU at between 26pc and 28pc, compared with almost 33pc of the vote in the last election in 2017.

